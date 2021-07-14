West Bengal lockdown extended till July 30, check what's allowed

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced an extension to the lockdown imposed in the state till July 30 and issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines.

The government has allowed the Kolkata Metro to operate with 50% capacity on weekdays. The operations will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays. On the other hand, the local train services will continue to remain suspended with the exception of staff special trains.

There has been no change to the timings of shops and markets. As per the order, vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am till noon, while gyms and salons have been allowed to open with 50% strength from 11 am to 6 pm.

Public buses, taxis, and autorickshaws are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. Similarly, the government order stated that both government and private offices can function with 50% staff.

The number of people allowed to attend social gatherings like weddings has been capped at 50.

Here is the full list of guidelines.

The decision on the extension of lockdown was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The COVID-19 restrictions in the state were imposed on May 16. They were later extended till July 15.