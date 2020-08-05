West Bengal Lockdown: All banks to remain closed on these dates

To curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee government, on August 3, revised the dates for complete lockdown in West Bengal till August 31. CM Banerjee took the step after receiving requests from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates. Due to the complete lockdown, all banks across the state will remain closed on the dates given below.

New dates for lockdown

As per the changes, August 5, August 8, August 20-21, August 27-28 and August 31 will observe complete lockdown.

An order had stated, "In view of the requests received and in due consideration of the public sentiment, in partial modification of aforesaid order, it is hereby informed that the statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on the following days: Wednesday; 5 August, Saturday; 8 August, Thursday; 20 August, Friday; 21 August, Thursday; 27 August, Friday; 28 August, and Monday; 31 August."

Dates earlier announced for lockdown

Earlier, August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31 were the dates when the total lockdown was imposed in the state.

Lockdown to remain in place on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

However, on the occasion of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya today, the lockdown will continue to remain imposed, despite requests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state BJP on Monday took a swipe at the West Bengal government for deliberately selecting August 5 as the lockdown date when 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place. It demanded the TMC ministry to shift the date as it did for the Eid festival.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the decision (August 5 for lockdown) reflects the ruling party's strategy to turn "West Bengal into Bangladesh." He sought a change of the date like it was done keeping in mind the Eid festival on August 1, so that people of the state could join countrymen in celebrating Ram temple 'Bhoomi Pujan.'

"We had no problem with state government changing dates for the lockdown due to the Eid festival. Similarly, the sentiment of the Hindus over the construction of Ram Mandir should not be ignored," Ghosh said.