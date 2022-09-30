West Bengal: Kolkata kicks off Durga Puja 2022 festivities, security beefed up for Durgotsava

File Photo

The five-day festival of Durga Puja, a yearly Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is all set to begin tomorrow - October 1, 2022. Durga Puja is celebrated with fervour in West Bengal and also other states including Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In 2022, Durga Puja will begin on October 1 and will go on till October 5. Durga Puja ends with Dussehra and is celebrated as means to honour the triumph of good over evil.

From Thursday, security has been beefed up across Kolkata for the festivities as revellers have already started making a beeline for popular pandals, police said.

17,000 police personnel deployed

The police personnel include 10,000 home guards, 400 pickets at various locations

58 PCR vans

41 quick response teams have been deployed.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the deployment will be in place till Vijaya Dashami, on October 5, and also during the immersion of idols, including the carnival day.

"Full-fledged deployment has started from today, Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Durga Puja festivities, and this force will continuously be there till the end of the festival," Goyal told reporters.

"Contingency plans are made in advance to cope with situations, be it rain or overcrowding," he said.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting showers from Mahasaptami, which falls on October 2, people have already made plans to visit puja pandals before the rains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the city over the last few days, including crowd-pullers such as Chetla Agrani, Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Suruchi Sangha, and Bosepukur Sitala Mandir.