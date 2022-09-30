Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal: Kolkata kicks off Durga Puja 2022 festivities, security beefed up for Durgotsava

Durga Puja will begin on October 1 and will go on till October 5. Durga Puja ends with Dussehra and is celebrated as a victory of good over evil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

West Bengal: Kolkata kicks off Durga Puja 2022 festivities, security beefed up for Durgotsava
File Photo

The five-day festival of Durga Puja, a yearly Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is all set to begin tomorrow - October 1, 2022. Durga Puja is celebrated with fervour in West Bengal and also other states including Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. 

In 2022, Durga Puja will begin on October 1 and will go on till October 5. Durga Puja ends with Dussehra and is celebrated as means to honour the triumph of good over evil.

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 5: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Skandmata

From Thursday, security has been beefed up across Kolkata for the festivities as revellers have already started making a beeline for popular pandals, police said.

  • 17,000 police personnel deployed 
  • The police personnel include 10,000 home guards, 400 pickets at various locations
  • 58 PCR vans 
  • 41 quick response teams have been deployed. 

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the deployment will be in place till Vijaya Dashami, on October 5, and also during the immersion of idols, including the carnival day.

"Full-fledged deployment has started from today, Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Durga Puja festivities, and this force will continuously be there till the end of the festival," Goyal told reporters.

READ | Last date to register for GATE 2023 TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, check registration fees, documents required

"Contingency plans are made in advance to cope with situations, be it rain or overcrowding," he said.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting showers from Mahasaptami, which falls on October 2, people have already made plans to visit puja pandals before the rains. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the city over the last few days, including crowd-pullers such as Chetla Agrani, Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Suruchi Sangha, and Bosepukur Sitala Mandir.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 468 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.