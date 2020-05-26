West Bengal issues guidelines for domestic air travel; here's quarantine rules

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) state government in West Bengal has finally issued guidelines for travelling in domestic flights to the state. Although domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, the Mamata-led government had earlier said that such services would be started in West Bengal from May 28, the delay owing to the state government's emergency preparations and response in dealing with the damages left behind by Cyclone 'Amphan' on May 20.

The new guidelines listed for domestic travel by air to West Bengal are as follows:

At the airport, during boarding and travel, passengers shall use face covers/mask. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and maintain social distancing norms.

All passengers shall undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the plane.

On arrival, health screening shall be done for all the passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

for medical interventions. Samples will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment.

Those, with moderate or severe symptoms, will be admitted to the dedicated COVID health facility and managed accordingly.

Those, having mild symptoms, will be asked to go for home/institutional isolation.

Further, medical interventions will be taken as per the test result.

All passengers are required to submit filled up self-declaration form at the time of arrival to the state health officials.

Regular sanitization/disinfection of the common surfaces shall be done at the airport. There should be adequate availability of soaps/sanitizers at different points in the airport.

Adequate publicity for maintenance of social distancing norms and health hygiene protocol should be done at the airport.

Domestic flight services have resumed in India on Monday, after about two months of suspension due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on part of the central government, has also issued common guidelines to be followed for travelling in domestic flights across airports in the country.

On Monday, passengers were being screened using a thermometer gun before boarding the aircraft, while visuals showed Food & Beverage (F&B) and retail outlets opening at the IGI Airport as well.

International flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.45 lakh-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,100-mark as well.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.