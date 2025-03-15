Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday lashed out at the State government over the suspension of internet services in parts of Birbhum district, terming it as "evidence of deterioration" in the law and order situation.

Taking to social media platform X, Adhikari alleged that the move was an "acceptance of incapability" on the part of the administration to control the situation. He further claimed that incidents of skirmishes were reported not just in Birbhum but also in Tamluk, Nandakumar and other areas across the state.

"This restriction on Internet services is not only an evidence of deterioration of the Law & Order Situation in the State, but also an acceptance of incapability on the part of the Administration to control the situation. Not only Birbhum, skirmishes took place in Tamluk, Nandakumar and various other places across West Bengal," he posted on X.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Dol Purnima and Holi, the Principal Secretary; Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, issued a prohibitory order stating that "Internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services have been suspended in at least five Gram… pic.twitter.com/CmQojsTphP March 15, 2025

He further alleged that the West Bengal government is trying to hide instances of communal flare-ups and urged the Home Ministry, Bengal Governor, and Chief Secretary to intervene in the issue and review the law and order situation.

"The West Bengal Government are trying their best to hide the events of communal flare-ups to save their face. I urge @HMOIndia and His Excellency, the Hon'ble @BengalGovernor, to seek a report from the Chief Secretary (@chief_west) of WB regarding the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state," he posted.

According to officials, on Friday, Internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services were suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities.

The shutdown is in effect from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday). The prohibitory order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal on March 14, suspending internet and call services, cited concerns over the potential spreading of "rumours for unlawful activities".

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.