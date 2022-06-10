West Bengal: Internet suspended in Howrah after protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Photo: ANI

The West Bengal government Friday suspended internet services in Howrah after protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma turned violent.

The internet services have been suspended till Monday, June 13. Internet ban has been imposed in the area under the jurisdiction of the Howrah Police Commissionerate (urban area) and Howrah Police (Rural).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Indian Army be brought in to control the protesters who are blocking roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district.

The agitators clashed with police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch, a police officer said.

Besides, protests also erupted in other cities against the controversial remarks. In Delhi, a massive protest took place at Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported during protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagaraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

