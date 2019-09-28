West Bengal: Hit by speeding train, jumbo injured badly

An elephant got badly hurt near Dharnipur tea estate in Nagrakata here on Friday when a speeding train hit the animal while it was travelling towards Dhubri from Siliguri. Reportedly, the engine of the train also suffered significant damage. Following the incident, the movement of trains towards Dooars came to a halt.

The incident took place at 7:45 am when the train was moving towards Banarhata after crossing Nagrakata station. Apparently, as the train entered the tea estate, it hit the elephant. Reportedly, the train driver applied brakes, but the train failed to stop before nearing the elephant.

The elephant sustained injuries on hip and one of the hind legs. Some of the passengers also suffered injuries.

Zee Media Newsroom