Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

West Bengal: Helium balloons explode at fair, 4 killed including seller

South 24 Parganas: Several people were injured in the accident as well and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

West Bengal: Helium balloons explode at fair, 4 killed including seller
West Bengal: The police are trying to find out the reason behind the accident. (Courtesy: Pixabay)

In a shocking incident, four people, including a helium gas balloon seller, were killed in West Bengal's Jaynagar of the South 24 Parganas district after the balloons exploded. The incident took place in a fair in the city on Sunday. Two of the four victims were children. 

Muchiram Mondal, 35, was sellings balloons at the fair. He died on the spot after his products exploded. Three others also came in contact and died at the spot. These were -- Shahid Mollah (13), Abir Gaz (8) and Kutubuddin Mistry (35). 

The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem by the police team that reached there to maintain law and order. 

Several people were injured in the accident as well and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are series.

The police are trying to find out the reason behind the accident. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.