West Bengal: Helium balloons explode at fair, 4 killed including seller

In a shocking incident, four people, including a helium gas balloon seller, were killed in West Bengal's Jaynagar of the South 24 Parganas district after the balloons exploded. The incident took place in a fair in the city on Sunday. Two of the four victims were children.

Muchiram Mondal, 35, was sellings balloons at the fair. He died on the spot after his products exploded. Three others also came in contact and died at the spot. These were -- Shahid Mollah (13), Abir Gaz (8) and Kutubuddin Mistry (35).

The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem by the police team that reached there to maintain law and order.

Several people were injured in the accident as well and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are series.

The police are trying to find out the reason behind the accident.