West Bengal govt's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected

A committee set up to examine tableau proposals from states for the Republic Day parade has rejected the West Bengal government's entry, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories out of which 22 have been accepted.

It also received 24 proposals from central ministries and departments out of which six have been short-listed for this Republic Day parade.

"Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

It said the West Bengal government's proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting.

"The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting," the statement said. "It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the Government of West Bengal was short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process," it added.

The process of tableau selection for Republic Day parade begins with the inviation to all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

An Expert Committee then examines all the proposals in a series of meetings and short-lists proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations.

The committee comprises eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The ministry statement said that only a limited number of tableau can be short-listed for participation in the parade due to time constraints

"The selection process in vogue, leads to participation of the best tableau in the parade," the statement added.