West Bengal govt orders pvt hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients, cost to be borne by state

As the number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rise, the state government on Thursday directed private hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients. These private hospitals will be reimbursed for the cost of the treatment, the TMC government said in its order.

The state government will also provide Rs 1,000 monthly for daily wages labourers as they have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown over coronavirus.

Besides, the state government has also decided to keep the fair prices shops (Ration Shop) open from 8:00 am to 12 noon and 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm from April 24 to May 31, 2020.

After a huge confrontation with the Centre over the visit of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to COVID-19 hotspots in Kolkata and Jalpaiguri districts, Mamata Banerjee's government has decided to step back and provide essential requirements to the teams.

According to the order on free treatment to COVID-19 patients, the entire cost will be borne by the state government as per the approved rates and package.

Private hospitals having COVID- 19 centres cannot reject the patient as referred by the state government. Requisitioned all private hospitals will have to display a notice, reading, “The treatment to the patients is free & entire cost is being borne by the Govt of West Bengal.”

Similarly, the new scheme for daily wage workers - Prachesta - will provide ex-gratia payment of Rs 1000 monthly. All labourers, daily wages and worker who lost employment due to lockdown and are permanent residents of West Bengal are eligible for availing the scheme.

Eligible candidates need to furnish these details in an application form and submit it to District Magistrate, District Commissioner or KMC (Kolkata Municipal corporation) areas. The applications need to be submitted individually in person as no bulk application will be accepted.

District Magistrates need to make proper arrangements and process through BDO and SDO in rural and urban areas whereas KMC commissioner will make arrangements and process in KMC area. The scheme will be effective from April 15 till May 15, 2020. The money will be directly transferred into the bank accounts through IFSC.

As per the latest data 15 people have died of COVID-19 in the state while total cases stand at 456. Nine districts have been declared under the green zone, 11 are in orange zones while four districts - Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore and North 24 Parganas - are in Red Zone.