West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags at Jadavpur University, students raise slogans

Dhankhar was shown black flags and students waved posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' as he arrived at the university.

Amid clash with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday faced protests at Jadavpur University in Kolkata where he went for the convocation ceremony.

He was shown black flags and students waved posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar Go back' as he arrived at the university.

He could not get out of his car for a while and only after protesters were removed, he got out of the vehicle.

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by students on his arrival at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Dhankhar has clashed with Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress over various issues.

He has term Banerjee's stand on CAA-NRC as "unconstitutional and inflammatory act".

She has held various rallies against the controversial law.



On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Mamata from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

While addressing people at the rally, Modi said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh.”

The Prime Minister went on to claim that Banerjee was spreading false rumours.

“I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumours? Why are you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why are you not trusting the people of your State? Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting,” he claimed.

Banerjee hit back, saying that his statement was contradictory to Home Minister’s stand on nationwide NRC.

Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With Prime Minister contradicting Home Minister publicly on nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right and who is wrong.”