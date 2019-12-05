West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar finds state assembly gates locked, calls it a 'shame' for 'democracy'

'The governor's gate being locked has put our democratic history to shame," remarked West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar after he found Gate No. 3 of the State Assembly, designated for the Governor, closed during a morning trip to the Assembly on Thursday.

According to the Governor, he was there on a formal invitation by the assembly speaker, however, it was supposedly cancelled 'at the last moment'. Smelling conspiracy, especially in the backdrop of the tensed relationship between the TMC-led state government and the governor lately, Governor Dhankar alleged that he had been insulted.

"The assembly speaker had invited me for lunch today. But it was cancelled at the last moment. This is an insult and points to a conspiracy," Governor Jagdeep Dhankar told reporters gathered outside the state assembly. He then questioned why the Assembly was closed. "My purpose is to see the historic building and visit the library. Assembly not being in session does not mean the Assembly has to be closed. The entire secretariat has to be open," the governor said.

He said that the gate was meant for Governor and other VVIPS but it was closed. "When I came here the gate meant for Governor & other VVIPS was closed but I went inside through a gate that was opened," Dhankar said.

After this, Governor Dhankar accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being behind this insult, even asking the journalists to go and hold her accountable over this.

For some background, it was earlier notified that Vidhan Sabha will not meet for the next two days. However, the Governor had announced that he will be visiting the assembly on Thursday. But he was greeted with locked gates on the day. Governor Dhankar even alleged that the Marshal or the Deputy Marshal were not present, against the rules.