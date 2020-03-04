West Bengal governor hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to family of CRPF jawan martyred in Pulwama

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar handed over a cheque wrth Rs 5 lakh to the family of CRPF jawan Bablu Santra who was martyred in the Pulwama terror attacks.

Dhankar visited the residence of the jawan's family at Bauria in Howrah district of West Bengal and handed over the cheque from his discretionary fund to his wife Mita Santra.

Santra was one of the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.

Both the Governor and the first lady stayed for over half an hour and spent time with the family members of Santra.

"It is our national duty to take care of the families of our martyrs who have laid their life for our safety and the country’s integrity. We must always salute them. I call upon people to be ever respectful to the family of our martyrs who have made supreme sacrifice for us and the nation," said Dhankhar.

Later in the day, he attended a cultural programme at Chengail High School and interacted with the students and staff members. The First Lady handed over sanitary pad vending machines and an incinerator to the school authorities.

The Governor indicated that he would be visiting Nadia district of West Bengal on March 20, 2020 to present the cheque to the family of another Martyr jawan Sudip Biswas.