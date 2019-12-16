West Bengal governor calls Mamata Banerjee to Raj Bhawan over law and order situation in state

As protests against the Citizenship law in some areas of West Bengal turned violent, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Tuesday to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state.

"In view of the enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them," Dhankhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, in response to Dhankhar's tweets criticising the state government's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mamata Banerjee said that the governor should focus on helping the state government in maintaining law and order in the state rather than provoking people.

"I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the State Government and also involving the senior officers of the State. You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country. The Constitutional obligation in my view is to support the State Government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity. Please cooperate to maintain peace, read the letter.

Soon after receiving Mamata's letter, the governor took to Twitter to share his response to it. Expressing concern over the state government's lack of efforts to maintain peace and control the protests, Dhankhar said that he is looking for a positive response from the chief minister's end during the meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee along with hundred of TMC leaders led a huge protest march against the citizenship law in Kolkata and dared the Centre to dismiss her government. She said that she'll not let CAA and NRC be implemented in the state as long as her government is there.