West Bengal: Government to increase Ad-hoc bonus to minority employees before Eid

West Bengal government has decided to increase ad-hoc bonus to minority employees before Eid. The employees who earn Rs 30,000 per month will get Rs 4,000. Last year it was Rs 3,800. Other employees would get their bonus before Durga Devi Puja. The state government used to give bonus to its employees since the Left-front government regime.

The government of West Bengal Grant of AD-hoc bonus to the State government employees and some other categories of employee for the year 2018-2019. Bonus to be given those whose salary does not exceed Rs 30,000 per month are entitled to get Rs 4000.

The upper eligibility ceiling of Rs 30,000 per month as on March 31, 2019 will be applicable irrespective of whether the emoluments are drawn in the pre-revised scale of pay or on fixed consolidated pay.

The disbursement of Ad-hoc bonus sanctioned should be made in case of Muslim State government employees before the festival of Eid al-Fitr and in case of other state government employees (other than Muslim State Government Employees) such disbursement should be made between September 23, 2019 and October 1, 2019.

In case of any failure, the disbursement should be made as early as possible. Ad-hoc bonus admissible under this order will be worked out on the basis of emoluments as admissible on March 31, 2019.

For those who are drawing pay and allowances in the un-revised scale, the term 'emoluments' will mean and include basic pay, personal pay, special pay (additional remuneration), dearness pay, dearness allowance, deputation (duty) allowance, steno allowance but will not include specialist pay and other allowances such as house rent allowance, medical allowance, compensatory allowance, etc.