Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal government receives conditional approval from Calcutta HC on grant to Puja committees

On August 22, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee made an announcement for granting Rs 60,000 crore to 43,000 community Durga Puja committees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

West Bengal government receives conditional approval from Calcutta HC on grant to Puja committees
West Bengal government receives conditional approval from Calcutta HC on grant to Puja committees

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave conditional approval to the West Bengal government to offer donations worth Rs 60,000 crore to 43,000 community Durga Puja committees in the state.

Rejecting the pleas in several public interest litigation (PIL)s to bar the state government from offering such doles to the community Puja Committees, the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, imposed six conditions on the state government while offering such donations.

However, when the order was passed, the bench did not specify the six conditions imposed. Instead, the concerned parties were advised to check the full copy of the order once it is uploaded on the website of the Calcutta High Court.

On August 22, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee made an announcement for granting Rs 60,000 crore to 43,000 community Durga Puja committees, which would put pressure on Rs. 258 crores on the state exchequer.

In addition, she also announced a 60 per cent subsidy on the electricity bills for these community Puja committees.

Several PILs were filed at the said division bench. The petitioner contended that at a time when the state government is unable to pay dearness allowance 9DA) arrears to the state government employees, such expenditures on account of doles to community Durga Puja committees, were wasteful expenditures.

State Advocate General S.N. Mukhopadhyay argued that the entire expenditure is made for public purposes since the state government aims to protect and publicize the rich heritage of the state and Durga Puja is a part of the rich heritage.

After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the court finally on Tuesday morning, gave conditional consent to the state government to offer the grant to the Puja committees.

(Source: IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.