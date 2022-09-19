West Bengal: Four arrested for bomb blast on school roof, BJP demands NIA probe

A senior police official in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal said on Sunday that four people had been detained in connection with a bomb incident at a school in the Titagarh region on Thursday.

The suspects, ages 18 and 19, were taken into custody from the Kamarhati and Titagarh neighbourhoods of Barrackpore around midnight, according to a police official.

“We are trying to explore all possible aspects by interrogating them. One of the arrested hails from Kamarhati while the rest are from Titagarh,” he said.

On Saturday, while courses were happening inside the building, a crude bomb detonated on the roof.

Police said that no one was hurt since the school's classrooms are on the ground and second levels.

The officer said that early investigations showed the suspects abandoned their original intention to throw a strong crude bomb at the school entrance because of the large number of people in the area.

According to him, they committed the crime from the roof of a neighbouring structure.

The arresting officer said that three of the suspects were actually ex-students of the institution.

The underlying cause for the event was believed to be personal hostility between the accused and other pupils at the school.

Additionally, he said that ten homemade explosives were discovered during a search of one of the suspect's homes.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for an investigation into the bombing to be conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).e Union Home Ministry on Monday,” Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari told reporters.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who also emphasised the need for a similar investigation, added: “Bengal seems to be the only state in the country where school children are targets for a bomb attack.” Reacting to the comments, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said the BJP has a habit of demanding NIA probes for every incident.

Earlier in the day, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said Saturday’s development points to the fact that “even school students cannot feel safe in Bengal”.

“The education sector has begun its final journey in the state under the Trinamool Congress rule… Youths are roaming around with pistols and bombs… as there are no jobs in West Bengal,” Ghosh claimed.

Countering him, TMC’s Roy said the police are doing its job, and investigation is underway.

“This should not be politicised by the BJP, which patronises miscreants,” the Dumdum MP alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)