West Bengal For Bengalis Or Biharis?’ TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Chhath remarks trigger BJP attack

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP government of neglecting Bengali culture while making arrangements for Chhath Puja.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has triggered a political controversy in West Bengal after questioning the arrangements made for Chhath Puja at Howrah railway station and accusing the BJP government of undermining Bengali culture.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Banerjee alleged that non-Bengalis had gained control over the state and claimed that Bengali people were being treated as second-category citizens.

He questioned why Howrah railway station had been extensively decorated for Chhath Puja, alleging that similar arrangements were not made for Durga Puja.

“Are there Bengalis in West Bengal anymore? Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or rogue Biharis? Does practising Sanatan dharma mean cutting off Bengalis and establishing Biharis? BJP will destroy the Bengali culture. I was surprised to see Howrah station decked up like that for Chhath. Such decorations are not put up for Durga Puja,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The TMC MP further warned that Bengalis could “cease to exist” in the state if the situation continued for another five years.

Indranil Khan accuses TMC of divisive politics

West Bengal minister Indranil Khan hit back at Banerjee, accusing the TMC of dividing people along cultural and regional lines.

Khan questioned the party's record on issues concerning Bengali identity and referred to incidents involving religious celebrations and protests during previous governments.

“Is it Bengali culture to carry Maa Kali on a prison van? Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? Was it in the interest of Bengalis to fire bullets on students demanding the appointment of a teacher for Bengali language at Daribhit? They do divisive politics and nothing else. Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of TMC rule and 34 years of Left rule would have made something good out of Bengal,” he said.

Defending the Chhath arrangements, Khan said people from different communities had the right to celebrate their festivals and that the government was responsible for supporting them.

“Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. People of various diversities contribute towards the country...Everyone has the right to participate in their festival, and it is the duty of the government to stand with them. But TMC and Left didn't do their duty,” Khan said.

Suvendu Adhikari defends Chhath celebrations

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also defended the arrangements made for Chhath Puja, rejecting the suggestion that the festival belonged exclusively to people from Bihar or Hindi-speaking communities.

Adhikari attended the celebrations at Ramkrishnapur Ghat in Howrah on Sunday. He said at least one crore followers of the Sanatan tradition were observing the festival across the country.

“At least one crore followers of the Sanatan tradition are observing this. It is not just Hindi speakers; all followers of the Sanatan tradition are participating in Chhath—a grand festival of faith and tradition,” he told reporters.

He said the government had organised facilities for Chhath Puja in a manner similar to arrangements made for Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali.

Adhikari also accused the critics of practising what he called vote-bank appeasement politics and said festivals should not be restricted to particular communities or states.

“They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that people had rejected such divisions and made it clear that “at the end of the day, we are all Indians”.

Political leaders join Chhath celebrations across India

The political exchange took place as devotees across the country marked the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival by offering 'arghya' to the rising Sun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to devotees on Monday, describing the festival as a combination of faith, discipline and spiritual practice.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country.”

Several political leaders participated in the celebrations in different states.

In Bihar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' as his wife performed the rituals in Patna. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary offered prayers at a ghat in Munger.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his wife took part in the rituals in Kunkuri, where a groundbreaking ceremony for a Chhath Ghat was also held.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan offered morning prayers in Gorakhpur, while party MP Manoj Tiwari joined the celebrations at Sonia Vihar Ghat in Delhi.