West Bengal: FIR registered against 50 unknown persons for violating lockdown at mosque in Murshidabad

In West Bengal, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 116 with 16 cured and five deaths.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 50 unknown persons for violating the lockdown on Friday at the Gopipur mosque in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

They have been booked under sections 188 IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. On Friday, hundreds of people had gathered at the Gopipur mosque of Murshidabad district for Friday prayers violating the lockdown, and not maintaining social distancing. They were also not wearing masks.

As the district authorities came to know about the incident, the police were immediately deployed in the area who disrupted the gathering by ordering the people to come out of the mosque. The gathering comprised of senior citizens as well as young children.

The incident occurred despite repeated warnings by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to maintain social distancing. Not only that, but religious community leaders in various parts of the country had also advised followers to pray at home, and obey the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Babul Supriyo slammed Mamata Banerjee for the incident. "West Bengal for you! This is bound to happen when the chief minister throws in a sense of carelessness in the air by throwing open the flower and paan markets, sweet shops etc. When 1000s of test kits sent by centre lie unused. People go carefree believing that #COVID19 has been defeated," Babul Supriyo tweeted.

It must be noted that restrictions on the operation of flower markets and bidi factories have been lifted amidst the lockdown.

Banerjee had said that she will take a call on lifting the lockdown in the state after discussions with the Prime Minister at a video conference with CM

s of all states on Saturday.

