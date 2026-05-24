West Bengal Falta Re-poll: BJP's Debangshu Panda cruises ahead, TMC-linked Jahangir Khan trails in fourth

Counting of votes for the repolling in the 144-Falta Legislative Assembly constituency in West Bengal began on Sunday at Diamond Harbour Women's University amid heavy security deployment outside the counting centre.

In the ongoing counting of votes for the 144-Falta Legislative Assembly constituency re-poll in West Bengal, BJP’s Debangshu Panda has taken a commanding lead of more than 76,000 votes, according to trends after 16 of 21 rounds of counting on Sunday.

Falta Re-poll: BJP leads as counting nears final rounds

Panda has polled 1,11,270 votes so far, well ahead of CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi with 34,873 votes. Jahangir Khan, seen as a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, associated with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), slipped to the fourth position after the sixteenth round, managing only 5,319 votes. Interestingly, he had pulled himself out of the electoral race just two days before the repolling.

Counting of votes for the repolling in the 144-Falta Legislative Assembly constituency in West Bengal began on Sunday at Diamond Harbour Women's University amid heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. The repoll in Falta was ordered after irregularities were reported during polling in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Why repolling in Falta?

Polling for the re-election in the constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security and institutional supervision. The 144-Falta Assembly constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent till 1 pm on the day of polling.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all polling stations in the Falta Constituency earlier, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. According to ECI, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".Earlier this month, Panda had alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in the constituency, including voter intimidation and manipulation at several booths. He had then claimed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in the repoll.

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)