West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till March 31, lifts night curfew on 'Holika Dahan'

Looking at the Covid-19 status in West Bengal, the state government has decided to extend the Covid-related restrictions till March 31. In its order, the state government, prohibited the movement of people and vehicles along with public gatherings from 12 am to 5 am, except on March 17, on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

The order stated that only essential and emergency services shall be permitted during this restricted time. In addition, wearing masks and maintenance of physical distancing must be followed all the time. "Management bodies, owners of establishments shall be responsible for the provisioning of all Covid-19 safety measures including regular sanitization of workplaces and Covid appropriate norms, the order read.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16 in 2021, were last extended till March 15 with some relaxation. District administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated. The state health department on Tuesday also announced a helpline number for monitoring of the Dengue situation in the state, an official added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday reported 43 new Covid-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,16,516, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 21,189 as one more person succumbed to the disease during the day, it said.

At least 125 people recuperated from the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,94,045, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 1,282 active cases, it said.

(With wires inputs)