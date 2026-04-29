West Bengal Exit Polls Results 2026: Only THIS exit poll projects CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC win in early trends

Ahead of the results announcement, Exit polls have projected their early trends. Several exit polls have suggested BJP making its first ever government in West Bengal, showing BJP securing 150+ seats. However, one pollster have projected TMC's return in West Bengal.

West Bengal elections were held in two phases, first on April 23 and second on April 29. As the voting for the second phase of elections concluded today on 6 PM, the results are now scheduled to be announced on may 4. Ahead of the results announcement, Exit polls have projected their early trends. Several exit polls have suggested BJP making its first ever government in West Bengal, showing BJP securing 150+ seats. However, one pollster have projected TMC's return in West Bengal.

Peoples Pulse exit poll has projected a clean sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections with 177-187 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only with 95-110 seats.

Majority pollsters projects BJP win

The Matrize Exit Poll predicts that the BJP could win 146–161 seats in West Bengal, whereas TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, may secure 125–140 seats. While P-marq predictions project BJP's massive win, with 150 to 175 seats in West Bengal. While TMC set to manage win on 118-138 seats and Congress to get 3-6 seats.

Similarly, Poll diary predicts BJP securing 142 to 171 seats, and 99-127 seats for the TMC in Bengal.