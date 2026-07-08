FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India to sell BrahMos missiles to Indonesia after Phillipines, Delhi encircling China?

India to sell BrahMos missiles to Indonesia?

'We accepted it like bheeksha': Hema Malini says actresses were paid far less than male stars

'We accepted it like bheeksha': Hema Malini says actresses were paid far less

After viral Roadies confusion, Raghu Ram finally meets Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke: Watch

After viral Roadies confusion, Raghu Ram finally meets Abhijeet Dipke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

West Bengal 'Encounter': Baruipur minor's rape suspect killed

The main accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case was shot dead by police.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

West Bengal 'Encounter': Baruipur minor's rape suspect killed
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The main accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was shot dead by police in the early hours of Tuesday after he allegedly tried to escape by attacking the police team.

According to police, the accused, Prabash Mondal, was being taken to Surjyapur to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation. The police team left Baruipur Police Station at around 12.45 am.

Officials said that just before the reconstruction began, Mondal allegedly snatched the service pistol of a police officer and fired one round at the team. He then tried to flee from the spot. Police opened fire in retaliation, injuring him. He was taken to Baruipur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Girl's body was found in a sack

The case came to light after the 12-year-old girl, who had been missing since July 4, was found dead inside a sack dumped in a pond in Baruipur. The incident sparked massive outrage across the area. Police had arrested three people, including Prabash Mondal, in connection with the alleged rape and murder. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

Protests turned violent

After the girl's body was recovered, angry residents blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and vandalised police vehicles while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. During the protests, a man identified as Indrajit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being involved in the crime.

Government orders detailed probe

Amid growing public anger, the state government has ordered a detailed investigation into the case. The Director General of Police has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours. The government said strict action would be taken if any negligence by the police is found during the investigation.

Officials also said that their investigation indicates Indrajit Mondal, who was killed by the mob, was not involved in the crime. His family has been assured that they will receive justice.

More arrests likely

Police said around 200 people have been identified for allegedly vandalising public property, damaging police vehicles and railway tracks during the protests. They will face legal action. Those involved in the lynching of Indrajit Mondal are also expected to face murder charges.

Victim's family seeks better security

The victim's family has requested the setting up of a police outpost in Surjyapur to improve security in the area. The government has assured them that the request will be fulfilled. The family has also sought compensation and other support. Officials said an announcement on assistance will be made after meeting both affected families again.

Police are continuing their investigation into the rape and murder case, while also probing the violence and lynching that followed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India to sell BrahMos missiles to Indonesia after Phillipines, Delhi encircling China?
India to sell BrahMos missiles to Indonesia?
West Bengal 'Encounter': Baruipur minor's rape suspect killed
West Bengal 'Encounter': Baruipur minor's rape suspect killed
Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 9, train services hit; details inside
Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 9
'We accepted it like bheeksha': Hema Malini says actresses were paid far less than male stars
'We accepted it like bheeksha': Hema Malini says actresses were paid far less
FBI offers $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar: Who is he and why is he linked to Nijjar killing?
FBI offers $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar: Who is he and why is he linked to Nijj
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement