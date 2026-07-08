West Bengal 'Encounter': Baruipur minor's rape suspect killed

The main accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case was shot dead by police.

The main accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was shot dead by police in the early hours of Tuesday after he allegedly tried to escape by attacking the police team.

According to police, the accused, Prabash Mondal, was being taken to Surjyapur to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation. The police team left Baruipur Police Station at around 12.45 am.

Officials said that just before the reconstruction began, Mondal allegedly snatched the service pistol of a police officer and fired one round at the team. He then tried to flee from the spot. Police opened fire in retaliation, injuring him. He was taken to Baruipur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Girl's body was found in a sack

The case came to light after the 12-year-old girl, who had been missing since July 4, was found dead inside a sack dumped in a pond in Baruipur. The incident sparked massive outrage across the area. Police had arrested three people, including Prabash Mondal, in connection with the alleged rape and murder. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

Protests turned violent

After the girl's body was recovered, angry residents blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and vandalised police vehicles while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. During the protests, a man identified as Indrajit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being involved in the crime.

Government orders detailed probe

Amid growing public anger, the state government has ordered a detailed investigation into the case. The Director General of Police has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours. The government said strict action would be taken if any negligence by the police is found during the investigation.

Officials also said that their investigation indicates Indrajit Mondal, who was killed by the mob, was not involved in the crime. His family has been assured that they will receive justice.

More arrests likely

Police said around 200 people have been identified for allegedly vandalising public property, damaging police vehicles and railway tracks during the protests. They will face legal action. Those involved in the lynching of Indrajit Mondal are also expected to face murder charges.

Victim's family seeks better security

The victim's family has requested the setting up of a police outpost in Surjyapur to improve security in the area. The government has assured them that the request will be fulfilled. The family has also sought compensation and other support. Officials said an announcement on assistance will be made after meeting both affected families again.

Police are continuing their investigation into the rape and murder case, while also probing the violence and lynching that followed.