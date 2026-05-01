West Bengal elections results: CM Mamata Banerjee big warning after Bhabanipur strong room EVM tampering allegations, says, ‘Will fight life and death’

Ahead of elections results announcement scheduled for May 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made strong allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines in Bhabanipur, where she is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Ahead of elections results announcement scheduled for May 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made strong allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines in Bhabanipur, where she is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee visited the Sakhawat Memorial School at the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata late Thursday night and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines.

West Bengal CM claimed that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state. "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it,” Banerjee said.

She added, “Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."

Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, "Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together." She also urged every citizen to maintain peace and harmony during this crucial time. "Victory is Certain," she said.

Trinamool Congress wrote on X, wrote, “Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and Gujarat, who seek to subjugate a people whose soul they can never understand. Every act of wrongdoing against our people, every overreach, and every heavy-handed tactic by the BJP and their Central Forces will be answered. Once the results are in, every transgression will be paid for in full through the ruthless power of the democratic process.”

West Bengal exit polls

West Bengal elections were held in two phases, first on April 23 and second on April 29. As the voting for the second phase of elections concluded today on 6 PM, the results are now scheduled to be announced on May 4. Exit polls have projected BJP making its government for the first time in West Bengal, showing BJP securing 150+ seats. Matrize and P-marq have gave BJP an edge in West Bengal.

However, two pollster have projected TMC's return in West Bengal. Peoples Pulse exit poll has projected a clean sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections with 177-187 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only with 95-110 seats. Also, Janmat Polls, projected 195–205 seats for TMC, for BJP 80–90 seats, Congress at 1–3, and the Left at 0–1 seats.