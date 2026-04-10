West Bengal Elections: Owaisi’s AIMIM cut ties with Humayun Kabir, former TMC leader who wanted to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad; here’s why

Ahead of West Bengal elections 2026, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has announced its decision to cut ties Humayun Kabir led party over ‘integrity of muslims’ concern.

Ahead of West Bengal elections 2026, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has announced its decision to cut ties Humayun Kabir led party over ‘integrity of muslims’ concern.

The party in its statement declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect. The party is now set to contest elections independently.

AIMIM in a post on X said, “Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party.”

The statement added, “Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice.”

“We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward,” the statement concluded.

‘Controversial’ Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir is a controversial figure in West Bengal politics. Former TMC leader earlier proposed to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. He was later expelled from CM Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. He then formed the Aam Janata Unnayan Party to contest elections in West Bengal. Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM formed an alliance with his party to contest upcoming assembly election. However the alliance has been withdrawn before days before the elections are scheduled.

West Bengal elections

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(With ANI inputs)