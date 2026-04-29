West Bengal Elections Exit Poll 2026: When and where to watch?

Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats began on April 29, Wednesday from 7 am, and is set to conclude at 6 pm. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4. When and Where to watch Exit Polls 2026?

Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats began on April 29, Wednesday from 7 am, and is set to conclude at 6 pm. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat, with voter turnout recorded around 92.7%. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4.

As the voting for Phase 2 is about to end soon, several survey agencies will start projecting their Exit Polls for West Bengal elections 2026. They will predict how many seats West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC, BJP, or other parties will secure in the elections, and who is likely to form the government.

When and Where to watch Exit Polls 2026?

Election commission has released guidelines barring media organisations from conducting or releasing exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29. It has been defined as 'silence period'. However, the exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm today, as phase 2 voting is set to be concluded.

Here's where to watch EXIT POLLS. They can be watched on TV news channels, Youtube news channels, and officials website of polling agencies including, Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS, and Today’s Chanakya. Other verified social media platforms are also likely to release exit polls on their pages.

For live Exit Polls updates, please stay tuned with DNA India.