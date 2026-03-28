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West Bengal Elections 2026: Violence erupts in Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession, Section 144 imposed

Violence broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad during Ram Navami processions, with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism reported.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: Violence erupts in Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession, Section 144 imposed
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Tensions flared in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday after clashes broke out during Ram Navami processions. The unrest, reported from areas such as Jangipur and Raghunathganj, involved incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, prompting authorities to step in and restore order.

How the Situation Escalated

According to officials, the trouble began when a large procession moving toward Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj encountered resistance, leading to a heated exchange that quickly turned violent. In the Sisatala locality, a dispute reportedly erupted over music being played during the procession, sparking clashes between participants and local residents.

The situation worsened further near Phultala Crossing, where groups allegedly hurled stones at each other. Several shops were damaged, and some were even set ablaze, intensifying panic in the area. Despite the scale of the violence, no arrests had been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Security Tightened, Restrictions Imposed

In response, heavy security deployment was carried out across the affected regions. Police and additional forces have been conducting route marches and maintaining strict vigil to prevent further escalation. Authorities also imposed Section 144 in Raghunathganj, restricting the assembly of more than four people to curb potential unrest.

Officials stated that the situation is now under control, but precautionary measures remain in place. Residents have been urged to maintain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Political Reactions Surface

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions ahead of the upcoming state elections. BJP leader Dhananjay Ghosh alleged that the violence was premeditated and called for strict action against those responsible.

On the other hand, Jangipur Municipality chairman Mofizul Islam appealed for peace and urged authorities to take necessary steps to ensure stability in the region.

Polls Around the Corner

The clashes come at a sensitive time, with West Bengal preparing for assembly elections scheduled later in April. The 294-member Lok Sabha will go to polls in two phases, making law and order a key concern for both the administration and political parties.

As the situation gradually stabilises, authorities continue to monitor developments closely to prevent any further disturbances in the district.

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