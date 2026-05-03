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West Bengal Elections 2026: Sealed envelope with mobile phone seized from car outside Asansol strongroom

The incident comes amid allegations of EVM tampering and other electoral malpractices in the state, which went to the polls last month. The matter came to light after BJP workers inspected a vehicle parked near the strongroom at the Asansol Engineering College and found the envelope inside.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: Sealed envelope with mobile phone seized from car outside Asansol strongroom
Polling to elect members of the West Bengal assembly was held in two phases last month.
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Tensions flared up in West Bengal's Asansol city a day ahead of vote counting, after a sealed envelope containing documents and a switched-off mobile phone was recovered near a strongroom -- where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. The incident comes amid allegations of EVM tampering and other electoral malpractices in the state, which went to the polls last month. The matter came to light after BJP workers inspected a vehicle parked near the strongroom at the Asansol Engineering College and found the envelope inside, according to a report by India Today.

BJP workers and supporters staged a protest outside the college campus after the incident, alleging a "conspiracy" and demanding immediate seizure of the vehicle as well as a thorough investigation. A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhruvi Das seized the mobile phone and the documents found in the envelope. Police officials have said that a probe is underway to determine the origin of the envelope, the nature of the documents, and how the mobile phone ended up in the vehicle.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed allegations of foul play, with the party's Asansol district president saying the police should examine whether the phone could be linked to devices stolen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 9 rally in the constituency. Reportedly, hundreds of mobile phones were stolen by pickpockets during the PM's rally at the Polo Ground event. Security has since been tightened in and around the strongroom, with officials promising strict action if any irregularities are found.

West Bengal elections

In another incident, in Bhabanipur, which is TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, TMC workers alleged that two vehicles bearing BJP flags were allowed entry into a compound housing EVMs. Polling to elect members of the West Bengal legislative assembly was held in two phases last month, and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 4).

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