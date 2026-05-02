West Bengal elections 2026: Nearly 87 percent turnout recorded till 5 pm in repolls amid heavy security

Repolling on 15 booths across Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim assembly constituencies was held on Saturday, May 2, which witnessed a strong voter response, with nearly 87 percent turnout recorded till 5 pm.

In the repolls at Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim assembly constituencies, repolls were held on Saturday, May 2, which has recorded a whopping 87 percent of voter turnout till 5 pm. Amid rain, the repolling on 15 booths across the two constituencies took place after reports of alleged tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were received during Phase 2 of the Assembly elections on April 29, despite heavy deployment of central forces across the state.

As per the Elections Commission of India (ECI), the Additional Counting Observers and Police Observers have been deployed to ensure that the counting proceedings are conducted in a secure, peaceful, and transparent environment.

Role of Additional Counting Observers and Police Observers

These appointments were made under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. These Observers shall be deemed to be on deputation to the ECI and will function under superintendence and control.

Additional Counting Observers have been appointed to assist the Counting Observers for 165 Assembly Constituencies that have more than one Counting Hall. On the other hand, Police Observers will be responsible for the security and law and order arrangements around the Counting Centres of the ACs assigned to them and ensure that the security arrangements around the Counting Centres are as per the ECI's instructions.

Police Observers are not allowed to enter the Counting Hall on the counting day under any circumstances. These Observers will also function in close coordination with the Counting Observers and other election machinery deployed for the counting process.

The entry into the Counting Centres will be strictly based on the QR code-based Photo ID issued through ECINET by the Returning Officers (ROs) for Counting Personnel. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections was held on April 23, covering polling across 152 seats, while the second phase took place on April 29, where voting was held in 142 seats.

The combined voter turnout hit a staggering 92.67 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.