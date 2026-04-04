West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee’s TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP’s 'double engine', says 'Maa-Mati-Manush' will win

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing central institutions and stoking communal tensions under its 'double engine' narrative.

Political rhetoric in West Bengal has intensified ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking aim at the BJP’s popular 'Double Engine' governance claim. Speaking on X, Banerjee accused the BJP of exploiting central institutions to manipulate the democratic process.

'Double Engine this, Double Engine that. You know what BJP's real Double Engine is?' Banerjee questioned in his post, framing the party’s strategy as twofold: one “engine” allegedly misuses democratic institutions, while the other fuels communal discord through local allies.

Double Engine this, Double Engine that. You know what BJP’s real Double Engine is?



One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions, weaponising the Election Commission to delete genuine voters, transferring honest officers to destabilise the state machinery, and illegally… pic.twitter.com/3bp5cXhGl0 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 4, 2026

Allegations of Institutional Misuse

Banerjee claimed the BJP had been using the Election Commission to remove legitimate voters, transferring honest officials to weaken state administration, and allegedly bringing in outsiders to influence the electoral rolls. According to him, the second 'engine' works via groups like AIMIM, ISF and AJUP to incite unrest, split votes, and indirectly benefit the BJP.

'The people of Bengal have seen through this strategy completely,' he said, asserting that voters in regions like Joypur, Sonamukhi, Indas, and Khanakul had given 'thunderous responses' in favour of TMC candidates, including Arjun Mahato, Dr Kallol Saha, Shyamali Roy Bagdi, and Palash Kumar Roy.

Reaffirming TMC’s Core Ideology

Banerjee concluded his post by reaffirming TMC’s commitment to the “Maa-Mati-Manush” ideology, emphasising governance for the people. He expressed confidence that the electorate would reject alleged manipulations and secure victory for the party in the coming polls.

Election Dates and Key Issues

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases: April 23 and April 29, with results to be announced on May 4. One of the most contentious issues this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has reportedly led to the deletion of over 60 lakh names. TMC has protested the move, alleging voter suppression, while the BJP defends it as a necessary exercise.

Background: TMC vs BJP

In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC won a decisive victory, securing 213 seats, while the BJP improved its tally to 77 seats. Congress and the Left Front failed to make an impact. This year’s contest is expected to be closely watched as both parties ramp up their campaigns amid heightened political tensions.

With allegations of institutional misuse and voter roll controversies dominating the discourse, the West Bengal Assembly elections are shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle between the state’s two primary political forces.