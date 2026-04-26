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West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur as TMC and BJP supporters clash ahead of polls

Mamata Banerjee faced disruption at a Bhabanipur rally as nearby BJP gathering led to tensions with Suvendu Adhikari.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 09:18 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur as TMC and BJP supporters clash ahead of polls
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    Mamata Banerjee faced an intense political flashpoint in Bhabanipur on Saturday after her rally was allegedly disrupted by a nearby opposing gathering, leading to sharp tension between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters. The incident occurred when rallies from both sides were held within a very short distance, escalating an already charged atmosphere ahead of upcoming polls.

    Allegation of disruption and early exit

    Banerjee reportedly accused the opposition of interfering with her public address through the use of loudspeakers from a nearby rally, which was scheduled to be addressed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Stating that the noise was affecting her speech, she decided to cut her address short. Before leaving the stage, she apologised to attendees and exited the venue earlier than planned.

    Her sudden departure quickly changed the mood among supporters present at the event.

    Street confrontation between supporters

    Soon after Banerjee left, groups of Trinamool Congress supporters moved toward the nearby rally site in protest. This led to heated exchanges of slogans between workers from both parties. The situation escalated rapidly as both sides gathered in close proximity, creating a tense standoff in the area.

    Security personnel were deployed promptly to prevent further escalation and managed to separate the groups before the situation turned more serious. Authorities were able to bring the situation under control after brief but intense unrest.

    Political blame and sharp reactions

    Although Adhikari was not present during the initial confrontation, he later accused Banerjee of provoking disorder and blamed the ruling party for escalating tensions. He also warned of a strong political response, using strong language to criticise the incident.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya also reacted, sharing video footage of the event and alleging that Banerjee’s reaction reflected growing pressure within her party. He claimed the incident highlighted political insecurity ahead of the elections.

    High-stakes electoral backdrop

    Bhabanipur remains a politically significant constituency and a long-standing stronghold of Mamata Banerjee, who has won the seat multiple times since 2011. The seat is among several scheduled for voting on April 29, as part of the ongoing West Bengal electoral cycle.

    With counting scheduled for May 4, the confrontation adds to the already heightened political environment in the state, where campaign tensions continue to rise and party rivalries are becoming increasingly visible on the ground.

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