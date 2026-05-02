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West Bengal Elections 2026: EC orders repolling in Falta constituency over 'severe electoral offences'

The poll panel said that fresh voting will take place at all 285 polling stations of the constituency on May 21. The timings of the poll will be from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting of votes will take place on May 24.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 02, 2026, 11:48 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: EC orders repolling in Falta constituency over 'severe electoral offences'
On Saturday, repolling was held across 15 booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced repolling at all booths of the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal, citing "severe electoral offences" during the voting that was held on Wednesday (April 29). The poll panel said that fresh voting will take place at all 285 polling stations of the constituency on May 21. The timings of the poll will be from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting of votes will take place on May 24.

In its order, issued on Saturday, the Election Commission said: "On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations." This effectively means that on results day (May 4), counting of votes will be carried out for 293 seats of West Bengal.

On Saturday, repolling was held across 15 booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies after EC declared original voting void based on reports from Returning Officers (ROs) and Observers. The same day, protests were reported from the Falta area as locals alleged receiving threats from workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress party (TMC). Protesters included several women, who raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those responsible for the intimidation. The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second and final phase of the West Bengal elections on April 29. Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on voting machines were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink. In some other cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.

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