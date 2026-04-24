West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'

Amit Shah predicts a BJP victory in West Bengal's Assembly elections, forecasting the party will win over 110 seats in the first phase.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections, predicting a resounding victory for the party. Shah’s optimistic forecast follows the conclusion of the first phase of voting, during which the state recorded an impressive voter turnout.

BJP Likely to Win Over 110 Seats in First Phase

Addressing a press conference after the first phase of polling, Amit Shah revealed that the BJP’s internal assessment suggests the party is set to secure more than 110 seats out of the 152 constituencies that went to the polls. Shah attributed the strong showing to widespread support for the party’s development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The high voter turnout reflects a clear desire for development," Shah said. "The people of Bengal have rejected Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and are choosing the path of progress and security under PM Modi." According to Shah, the results from the first phase signal a shift in West Bengal, with voters favouring a change in leadership.

Record Voter Turnout Reflects Public Sentiment

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections saw a significant turnout of 92.58% of eligible voters, indicating an active and engaged electorate. Shah hailed the turnout as a positive sign for democracy, stating that it was a testament to the faith voters had in the electoral process. He also praised the state’s security forces, including the CAPF and Bengal Police, for ensuring a peaceful election process.

“This election saw a record turnout and was conducted without any violence or loss of life, which is a remarkable achievement,” Shah noted. "I commend the voters for their participation, and I thank the Election Commission, the security forces, and the Bengal Police for their contribution."

Confidence for the Second Phase of Voting

Looking ahead to the second phase of polling, scheduled for April 29, Shah expressed confidence that voter enthusiasm would continue to rise. “There were initial doubts about whether public support would translate into votes at the polling stations, but the first phase has debunked these concerns. The second phase will see even more enthusiasm and will carry forward this momentum of change,” he stated.

Shah urged voters in the second phase to ensure that their voices were heard and reaffirmed that the BJP was poised to form the next government in West Bengal.

Looking Ahead: Counting and Results

With the first phase of the elections now concluded, attention is turning toward the next phase of voting, which will take place on April 29, followed by the vote counting on May 4. The high turnout in the first phase, along with Shah’s confident predictions, has set the stage for what promises to be a closely watched contest.