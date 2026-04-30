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West Bengal Elections 2026: ECI rejects TMC’s EVM tampering allegations against BJP, says ‘strong rooms safely secured’

ECI has rejected allegations of TMC about "opening of ballot boxes" and has clarified that strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: ECI rejects TMC’s EVM tampering allegations against BJP, says ‘strong rooms safely secured’
West Bengal Elections 2026: ECI rejects TMC’s EVM tampering allegations (image source: ANI)
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West Bengal has witnessed a TMC vs BJP tussle over allegations of opening of postal ballot of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. After TMC’s allegation against the BJP, BJP leaders and workers arrived at the spot triggering clashes and chaos. 

ECI reacts to allegations  

Election Commission officials on Thursday rejected allegations of Trinamool Congress about "opening of ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said the main strong rooms are safely secured and locked and segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms. 

In an apparent reference to the video posted by Trinamool Congress on its X handle, the officials said that all strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed. They noted that there was routine segregation of postal ballots. 

“With reference to video being circulated on social media handles: there are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra; they all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after completion of poll yesterday. Last Strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15am,” an Election Commission official said. 

“All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed. There is another strong room in the same premise for Postal ballot wherein we have kept AC-wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS (Electronic Transmitted Postal Ballot System),” the official added. 

Officials said that the poll panel had notified all observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this. “ROs informed the political parties by mail. The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms containing polled premise from 4pm. The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked. The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and Kali from BJP,” the official said. 

The controversy erupted after the TMC alleged that the BJP “in active collusion” with the Election Commission “is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders” and said, “this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.” 

Police has been deployed outside the strong room in Kolkata. Counting of votes to be held on 4th May. 

 

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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