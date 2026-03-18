West Bengal Elections 2026: ECI announces major IAS, IPS reshuffle, 13 DMs, 5 DIGs appointed; Check full list

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INDIA
Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Election Commission of India has ordered a major reshuffle of senior officers, including several IAS, IPS. The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Election Commission of India has ordered a major reshuffle of senior officers, including several IAS, IPS. The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
ECI has appointed 13 IAS officers as district magistrates (DM), who will also serve as district election officers (DEOs), placing them at the centre of poll management and supervision at the district level, as per official communications, as PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Smita Pandey has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and DEO of Kolkata North, while Randhir Kumar will serve as DEO of Kolkata South.
"These officers will play a crucial role in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Many of them will also function in observer capacities to closely monitor poll preparedness and conduct at the district level," a senior Election Commission official said.
Additionally, five IPS officers have been posted as deputy inspectors general (DIGs).
The commission directed that the orders be implemented with immediate effect and compliance reports on the joining of the officers be submitted by March 19. It also said officers transferred out should not be assigned any election-related duties till the completion of the poll process.
This is a fresh round of reshuffle following the announcement of the election schedule on Sunday, by ECI. Earlier, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena were transferred. Dushyant Nariala, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch, was appointed as the state's chief secretary. The state top cop, Peeyush Pandey, was replaced by Siddh Nath Gupta and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Supratim Sarkar was replaced by Ajay Kumar Nand.