West Bengal Elections 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack on BJP, says 'One intent, remove BJP'

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INDIA
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended Eid celebrations in Kolkata, reiterating her party’s goal to remove BJP from power.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations held at Red Road in central Kolkata on Saturday, using the occasion to reiterate her political stance ahead of the state Assembly elections.
During the gathering, Banerjee emphasised that the primary goal of her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in West Bengal and safeguard the country from its influence. Speaking to the crowd, she invoked patriotic sentiments, urging citizens to rise in unity and resist any attempts to undermine democratic governance.
'We have just one intent—to remove BJP and protect the nation,'' she said, invoking the spirit of resistance and invoking blessings for prosperity in India and Bengal.
Banerjee also launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the SIR (Special Integrated Registry) issue, claiming that citizens’ rights had been violated. She described the ruling party as a 'party of goons and thieves' and warned that attempts to interfere with state governance would not be tolerated.
She said, 'People’s names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court. I stand with everyone in Bengal, across all communities, and I will continue this fight.'
Highlighting concerns over administrative and electoral interference, Banerjee warned that forces from border areas were allegedly attempting to introduce money and arms into the state to create unrest. She claimed such activities could pave the way for indirect imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal.
'My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Protect Bengal’s unity and democracy,' she urged.
Banerjee further described the current situation as resembling an 'undeclared President’s Rule,' with growing public perception of disrupted governance and weakened democratic processes. She stressed that citizens have a responsibility to remain aware, uphold democratic values, and ensure a government accountable to the people prevails.
The Chief Minister’s statements during the Eid celebration combine festive greetings with a strong political message, signalling TMC’s intent to rally voters while criticising the BJP ahead of the state elections.