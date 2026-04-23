West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH

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INDIA
Amid the West Bengal elections, several people were injured after crude bombs were hurled by unidentified assailants in Nowda in Murshidabad district near a polling station.
Amid the West Bengal elections 2026, several people were injured after crude bombs were hurled by unidentified assailants in Nowda in Murshidabad district near a polling station. The injured have reportedly been shifted to nearby medical facilities.
Security forces have rushed to the spot soon.
(This is a breaking story)