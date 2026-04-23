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West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH

West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district

Sensex declines over 600 points, Nifty remains below 24,300 amid US-Iran fragile ceasefire; TCS,

Sensex declines 600 points, Nifty remains below 24,300 amid US-Iran fragile ceas

Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters on his intervention: ‘Respected my request’

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West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH

Amid the West Bengal elections, several people were injured after crude bombs were hurled by unidentified assailants in Nowda in Murshidabad district near a polling station.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH
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Amid the West Bengal elections 2026, several people were injured after crude bombs were hurled by unidentified assailants in Nowda in Murshidabad district near a polling station. The injured have reportedly been shifted to nearby medical facilities.
Security forces have rushed to the spot soon.

 

(This is a breaking story)

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West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH
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