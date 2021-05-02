West Bengal Election Results: Suvendu Adhikari's car attacked by TMC workers

Kolkata: In another incident of violence in West Bengal in wake of Assembly election results, the car of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat, was attacked on Sunday.

The attack took outside the counting centre in Haldia. Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are accused of the attack.

Meanwhile, TMC has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, demanding an immediate recounting of the votes in Nandigram. Notably, there is a continuous tug of war on the Nandigram seat. First, Mamta Banerjee's victory was announced. When recounting was conducted again following BJP's objection, Suvendu turned out to be the winner. Now TMC is once again demanding re-counting.

"My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari.

On the other hand, the TMC has won the majority figure in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly by winning 148 out of 292 seats. According to the Election Commission website, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 63 constituencies. The number of Vidhan Sabha seats in the state is 294 but elections have been postponed due to the demise of candidates in Shamserganj and Jangipur constituencies. With the effective strength of the House at 292, the party needed 147 seats for a simple majority.

Mamata Banerjee has also claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat. Briefing the mediapersons, Mamata said, "Do not worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It is ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I do not mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election." "I accept the verdict. But I will move the Court because I have information that after the declaration of results there were some manipulations done and I will reveal those. BJP has lost the elections. They played dirty politics. We faced the horror of the Election Commission. We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation," she stated.