West Bengal Election Results: Security cover scale down at Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residences amid post-poll violence

Two days after ousting of All India Trinamool Congress as BJP secured a massive win in West bengal elections, security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjeehas been scaled down.

Two days after ousting of All India Trinamool Congress as BJP secured a massive win in West bengal elections, security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjeehas been scaled down on Wednesday morning. According to officials, an internal memo ordering the reduction of security cover was issued by the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (HQ).

“Police arrangements outside three premises,188A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street, have been scaled down from 6:30 AM on Wednesday. Some of the security arrangements like scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails on Tuesday,” a senior police officer said.

Security relaxation

The scissor barricades on Harish Chatterjee Street were removed and was replaced by hand-held guardrails. Scissor barricades are operated through switches and are difficult to break through. Manual guardrails can be easily removed. As per PTI, the advanced automated gate at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence was also removed. The public entry rules are also made easier. 188A Harish Chatterjee Street is the Kalighat residence of Mamata Banerjee, while 121 Kalighat Road served as the Trinamool Congress headquarters. Abhishek Banerjee’s office was located at 9 Camac Street. This move comes after West bengal is facing major post-poll violence. This comes after 'Jay shree Ram' slogans were raised outside Mamata Banerjee's residence after she faced defeat in the elections.

West Bengal elections

In West Bengal, BJP secured a decisive 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule. CM Mamata Banerjee’s party was reduced to 81 seats, however Mamata Banerjee has declined to submit her resignation to the Governor ahead of the BJP’s swearing-in, scheduled on May 9, 2026.

The biggest shocker was twin-defeat of outgoinf CM Mamata Banerjee, while TMC was voted out of power in West Bengal, while she also lost her home turf, Bhabanipur assembly constituency to her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, who defeated her by a margin of over 15,000 votes.