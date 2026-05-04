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West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee visits counting centre in Kolkata, accuses ECI of lapses | WATCH

As counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a counting centre in Kolkata and accused the Election Commission of India of irregularities in the process.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee visits counting centre in Kolkata, accuses ECI of lapses | WATCH
Mamata Banerjee reaches a counting centre in Kolkata. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee visited the Sakhawat Memorial counting hall in Kolkata. The TMC candidate from Bhabanipur claimed that counting had been halted at several places and also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and central forces of acting unfairly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from eight constituencies have already been declared as winners, and the party is leading in 198 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. These seats include Medinipur, Darjeeling, Jamuria, Bhurwan, Kalimpong, Monteswar, Bhatar, and Asansol Dakshin.

 

However, CM Mamata is leading from her Bhabanipur seat by just over 5,300 votes against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari after 13 rounds of counting. Overall, the BJP has already crossed the majority mark in the trends in the 294-seat Assembly.

 

 

Earlier today, Mamata shared a video for her party workers and urged them not to leave counting venues before the process is fully completed. ''Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown. We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces,'' she said in the video.

 

Apart from this, she also alleged that counting has been halted at many places to benefit the BJP and said, ''Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places. Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces.''

 

For those unversed, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with a combined poll percentage of 92.47% in the two phases. In the previous Assembly elections, TMC secured a decisive mandate and won 213 seats with a vote share of around 48 percent, whereas the BJP managed to win 77 seats by securing around 38 percent of vote share.

 

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