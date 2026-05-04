West Bengal Election Results Live Update: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party office burned down amid BJP lead; Watch Video

West Bengal Election Results Live Update: West Bengal has been witnessing violence in different parts of the state as vote counting for the Assembly Elections 2026 continues. As the BJP is leading in West Bengal while TMC is trailing far behind it, a TMC office has been burned down.

West Bengal Election Results Live Update: West Bengal has been witnessing violence in different parts of the state as vote counting for the Assembly Elections 2026 continues. As the BJP is leading in West Bengal while Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing far behind it, violence has risen in several areas. In one of the fresh incidents, a TMC party office was set on fire in Jamuria amid rising tensions between political workers.

Reacting to the incident and expressing his concern, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "In Jamuria, West Bengal, the TMC party office was set on fire, and a BJP party flag was hoisted outside, What is all this that is happening, where is democracy?"

TMC office set on fire

As per a Times Now report, clashes were reported at counting centres in Asansol and Dinhata. At the Asansol Engineering College counting centre, a skirmish took place between polling agents which grew into a larger fight in no time. In the footage, it can be seen that chaos has been everywhere, with party workers throwing chairs and vehicles damaged. Security personnel deployed at the site were forced to intervene to control the situation.

These security officials resorted to a lathi charge to turn the crowd away and allow the situation to return to normalcy. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed a large number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at locations more likely to witbess violence to maintain law and order.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Commissioner Pranav Kumar said that some people had attacked a political party camp. “A political party camp was vandalised. The people responsible for the vandalism are being identified,” he said.

As per the authorities, the situation is being closely monitored, and massive forces have been deployed in highly sensitive areas to prevent further violence as counting continues across the state.

TMC president attacked by BJP workers

Dinhata Town Block TMC President Bishu Dhar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters after he came out of the counting centre in Cooch Behar. In response to the attack, Dhar told the media, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is theculture of the BJP."

The incident has intensified concerns over escalating political tensions between the two parties, especially as the BJP's strong performance in West Bengal continues to reshape the state's political landscape

West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026

As per the last trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 195 seats out of 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 87 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with two leads. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also leading in one seat.