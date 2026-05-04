West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who is Rekha Patra? Sandeshkhali survivor leads in Hingalganj against TMC’s Ananda Sarkar

Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Hingalganj in the 2026 West Bengal elections, is leading in early trends.

As counting for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections progresses, Rekha Patra has emerged as a key contender in the Hingalganj Assembly constituency. Contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, she is currently leading against her rival from the All India Trinamool Congress, Ananda Sarkar, according to early trends.

Her rise from a grassroots voice in Sandeshkhali to a political candidate has made her one of the most closely watched figures in this election cycle.

Who is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra is a homemaker-turned-politician from North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. She gained public attention after speaking out on alleged incidents of violence, harassment, and land-related disputes in Sandeshkhali.

Her activism, rooted in local community concerns, later positioned her as a prominent face in BJP’s campaign narrative focused on women’s safety and rural issues in the state.

Emergence from Sandeshkhali Movement

Patra came into the spotlight after she was among the women who raised complaints regarding alleged misconduct and intimidation linked to local political networks in Sandeshkhali. Her name became widely known after she publicly supported survivors and demanded accountability.

Her involvement transformed her from a local resident into a symbol of resistance for many in the region.

Political Entry and BJP Candidature

Following her emergence as a public voice, the BJP fielded her in the 2024 general elections from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Later, she was nominated as the party’s candidate from Hingalganj for the 2026 state elections.

Her campaign has largely focused on governance, women’s safety, and alleged rural distress in North Bengal.

Recognition and Security Cover

Rekha Patra’s public role also brought national attention. She was praised by senior political leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who referred to her as a symbol of courage during public rallies.

Due to security concerns linked to her activism and political profile, she was also provided X-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Election Performance and Current Trend

As per ongoing counting trends on May 4, 2026, Rekha Patra is reportedly leading in the Hingalganj constituency against her TMC opponent. However, official final results are still awaited.

Her electoral performance is being closely tracked as a test of BJP’s influence in rural Bengal and the political impact of the Sandeshkhali movement.

Conclusion

Rekha Patra’s journey from a local resident to a political candidate reflects a larger narrative in West Bengal politics, where grassroots activism is increasingly shaping electoral outcomes. As results unfold, her contest in Hingalganj remains one of the most closely watched battles in the state.