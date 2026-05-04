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West Bengal Election Results 2026 Shocker: CM Mamata Banerjee’s TMC slips in Muslim bastions? BJP leads despite fielding zero Muslim candidates

To a major shock, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC performance in Muslim dominated constituencies is also facing a setback, even when BJP has fielded 0 muslim candidates this year. Several BJP candidates are leading in Muslim majority constituencies as per trends.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Shocker: CM Mamata Banerjee’s TMC slips in Muslim bastions? BJP leads despite fielding zero Muslim candidates
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As West Bengal Assembly election counting of vote is underway, BJP led NDA is massively leading on 173 seats, way ahead than TMC. This is the first time BJP has maintained such strong lead in West Bengal. 

To a major shock, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC performance in Muslim dominated constituencies is also facing a setback. In 2026, TMC is only ahead on 30 Muslim-dominated constituencies, and trails in 12 as trends show. On the contrary, TMC swept 43 out of 44 Muslim-majority in 2021 Assembly elections.

This comes at a time when BJP has not fielded a single Muslim candidate in the Bengal elections. BJP had about two lakh Muslim members in its ranks in the state to give tickets but chose not to field any Muslim candidate. previously, BJP had fielded eight Muslim candidates in 2021 and three in the 2016 polls.

While BJP was at 0, Congress has fielded the highest number of Muslim candidates at 78, then TMC with 47 in West Bengal.

BJP's candidates leading in Muslim Majority constituencies

In 45 seats, both TMC and Congress have fielded Muslim candidates. In 19 of these, the TMC, Congress, and Left have each put up Muslim nominees. However, several BJP candidates are leading in Muslim majority constituencies as per trends. 

In Jangipur, TMC's Jakir Hossain is trailing behind BJP's Chitta Mukherjee. Similarly, BJP's Arinda Dey is leading ahead than TMC's Mohammad Kasem Siddique in Amdanga constituency. In Beldanga, BJP's Bharat Kumar Jhawar is leading ahead TMC's Rabiul Alam Chowdhury.

However, in several muslim-majority seats, TMC's candidates are way ahead then candidates of Congress and other left parties. Moreover, TMC's candidate MUSTAFIJUR RAHAMAN (SUMAN) is leading in Bharatpur, way ahead of BJP's Anamika Ghosh.

West Bengal elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centered on anti-incumbency and administrative reform. 

However, the exit poll predictions were sharply divided, with some, like People's Pulse, predicting TCM’s win, and others, such as Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP, suggesting a neck-and-neck race that could result in a photo finish for the 294-seat assembly.

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