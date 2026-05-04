INDIA

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee concedes defeat after trailing Suvendhu Adhikari, claims TMC ‘will bounce back’

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat after trailing her rival BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari in her Bhabanipur seat. She was constantly leading in her seat till late evening.

Mamata Banerjee is trailing Suvendhu Adhikari in Bhabanipur constituency

Add DNA as a Preferred Source