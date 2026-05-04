West Bengal Election Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee concedes defeat after trailing Suvendhu Adhikari, claims TMC ‘will bounce back’

INDIA
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat after trailing her rival BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari in her Bhabanipur seat. She was constantly leading in her seat till late evening.
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was till now leading in her Bhabanipur seat has now been trailing her rival BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari with 53832 (-554) seats while the latter is now ahead with 54386 (+ 554) in a neck-to-neck contest.