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West Bengal Election Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee concedes defeat after trailing Suvendhu Adhikari, claims TMC ‘will bounce back’

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat after trailing her rival BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari in her Bhabanipur seat. She was constantly leading in her seat till late evening.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee concedes defeat after trailing Suvendhu Adhikari, claims TMC ‘will bounce back’
Mamata Banerjee is trailing Suvendhu Adhikari in Bhabanipur constituency
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was till now leading in her Bhabanipur seat has now been trailing her rival BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari with 53832 (-554) seats while the latter is now ahead with 54386 (+ 554) in a neck-to-neck contest.  

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