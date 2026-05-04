FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant face off in high-stakes survival clash

MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant face off in high-sta

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi expresses gratitude as BJP leads in 204 seats, 'Lotus Bloom!'

West Bengal Election Results: PM Modi reacts to BJP leading in 204 seats

Thalapathy Vijay's parents make first statement as TVK heads for historic win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'

Vijay's parents make first statement after TVK's historic win in TN elections

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi expresses gratitude as BJP leads in 204 seats, 'Lotus Bloom!'

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi responded to BJP's numbers in West Bengal. He expressed his happiness over the victory which the saffron party will likely gain by saying 'The Lotus blooms in West Bengal!'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 04, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi expresses gratitude as BJP leads in 204 seats, 'Lotus Bloom!'
West Bengal Election Results: PM Modi reacts to BJP's massive lead (image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded and cheered the Bengal BJP cadre and congratulated the party for as it is set for a historic win in the state where its victory was a distant dream for so many years. Expressing his gratitude to people's mandate, PM Modi wrote, "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal!"

Further elaborating on its victory, which is almost fixed, he said, "The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi expresses gratitude as BJP leads in 204 seats, 'Lotus Bloom!'
West Bengal Election Results: PM Modi reacts to BJP leading in 204 seats
Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory', says Lakshmi Manchu: 'Double celebrations for you'
Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory'
Thalapathy Vijay's parents make first statement as TVK heads for historic win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'
Vijay's parents make first statement after TVK's historic win in TN elections
West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: CM Mamata Banerjee leads in Bhabanipur; Check constituency-wise winner list
West BengalWest Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check winner list
'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Composer Mohsin Shaikh on reuniting with director for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after Coolie No 1
'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Mohsin Shaikh from Javed-Mohsin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement