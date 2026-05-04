West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi expresses gratitude as BJP leads in 204 seats, 'Lotus Bloom!'

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi responded to BJP's numbers in West Bengal. He expressed his happiness over the victory which the saffron party will likely gain by saying 'The Lotus blooms in West Bengal!'.

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded and cheered the Bengal BJP cadre and congratulated the party for as it is set for a historic win in the state where its victory was a distant dream for so many years. Expressing his gratitude to people's mandate, PM Modi wrote, "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal!"

Further elaborating on its victory, which is almost fixed, he said, "The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society."