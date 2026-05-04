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West Bengal Election Results 2026: RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother Ratna Debnath wins in Panihati by 28000 votes

According to the final results published by the ECI after all 13 rounds of vote counting, Debnath received 87,977 votes, comfortably defeating Tirthankar Ghosh of the TMC, who managed to secure 59,141 votes.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 04, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026: RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother Ratna Debnath wins in Panihati by 28000 votes
BJP candidate Ratna Debnath (Photo credit: ANI).
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    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ratna Debnath has secured a decisive victory by a significant margin of more than 28,000 votes in the Panihati assembly constituency -- a seat that has been held by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) since 2011. According to the final results after all 13 rounds of vote counting, Debnath received 87,977 votes, comfortably defeating Tirthankar Ghosh of the TMC, who managed to secure 59,141 votes. Meanwhile, Kalatan Dasgupta from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) finished at a distant third with 24,032 votes.

    The outcome in Panihati underscores a significant shift in voter trends, with the BJP emerging dominant in a constituency that has traditionally seen strong competition among regional parties. Debnath, who is the mother of the RG Kar College rape and murder victim, has brought attention to the case of her deceased daughter. Speaking to news agency ANI earlier in the day, Debnath had said: "This election is not just about votes. It is a fight for justice, a fight for my daughter, a fight for the safety of women in Bengal."

    Debnath further said: "The people of Panihati are with me, and this vote is for my daughter, for justice, and for the women of Bengal who have long suffered under a government that ignores their cries." She added: "The people of Bengal are fed up with the TMC. This election is their chance to fight back." As per latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP-led alliance had either won or was leading in 208 seats, followed by the TMC (leading in 79 seats), and the Congress (2 seats). Polls to elect the 294 members of the West Bengal legislative assembly were held in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

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