West Bengal Election Results 2026: EC prohibits celebratory rallies for winning candidates across state

West Benagl Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited celebratory rallies across West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said, as reported by news agency PTI.

West Benagl Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited celebratory rallies across West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said, as reported by news agency PTI.

“No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today,” special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters. Vote counting is ongoing for 293 seats of the West Bengal assembly, as early trends suggest a clear win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A senior ECI official said that the poll panel will address the complaint regarding agents of several parties being unable to reach counting centres. “We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon,” he said.

The BJP is leading in 194 seats and have won in 5 seats as on 04:18 pm, according to the ECI, while its biggest rival, All India Trinamool Congress party (AITC) is leading in only 87 seats and have won only 1 seat.

The counting of votes for the state’s 293 Assembly constituencies started at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms, after which the counting of EVM votes took place. The BJP is set to form the government, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on only 87 seats, a massive blow to the 15-year reign.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also showing a strong performance in Assam, where it is poised for a historic third consecutive term. Trends indicate the BJP leading with a comfortable majority.

The BJP's performance in West Bengal comes amidst historic voter turnout and aggressive campaigning by Prime Minister Modi, with promises of development and strong governance. As the counting continues, BJP leaders are celebrating the shift in momentum, with hopes high for securing a strong presence in West Bengal for years to come.