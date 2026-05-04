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West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP storms to 192 seats, TMC crashes to 68

BJP secured a thumping majority in West Bengal. BJP won 192 Assembly seats and is leading in 15 seats out of the total 293 seats. According to the latest trends, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 68 Assembly seats and is leading in 12 seats.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST

West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP storms to 192 seats, TMC crashes to 68
West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP storms to 192 seats, TMC crashes to 68
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The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday secured a thumping majority in West Bengal. BJP won 192 Assembly seats and is leading in 15 seats out of the total 293 seats. According to the latest trends, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 68 Assembly seats and is leading in 12 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) claimed two seats in the State.  

The latest trends showcase a clear BJP majority in the State, sweeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress off the political floor, marking a major shift in West Bengal's landscape as Didi's 13 years of rule nears its end. Earlier today, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both. 

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes. Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round. 

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%. 

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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