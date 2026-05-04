West Bengal Election Result: Is CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee contesting assembly elections 2026?

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is underway across 294 constituencies, with trends showing BJP's massive lead on 191 seats, way ahead of TMC, which is at 96. Abhishek Banerjee has been central to several high-profile TMC rallies and roadshows is he contesting?

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is underway across 294 constituencies, with trends showing BJP's massive lead on 191 seats, way ahead of TMC, which is at 96. This is the first time BJP has maintained a strong lead and is set to form government in West Bengal since Independence fo he very first time. While Abhishek Banerjee has been central to several high-profile TMC rallies and roadshows during the election campaign, he is not contesting the assembly elections,

Is Abhishek Banerjee contesting in Assembly elections?

No, Abhishek Banerjee, the current Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, is not contesting any seat in the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Banerjee has represented Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha since 2014. As National General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress, he has been a leading face of the party’s campaign in West Bengal this year. However her 'aunt' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from her traditional Bhowanipore seat, and is leading way ahead than BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with 7184 votes, as per EC.

Over the last two months, Abhishek Banerjee has addressed over 80 public meetings across North Bengal, Junglemahal, and South Bengal districts. He was also the architect of TMC’s ‘Nabajowar Yatra 2.0’ and the party’s candidate-selection process for 2026.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari. The exit poll predictions have shown BJp's victory, like Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP. While People's Pulse is predicting TCM’s win.