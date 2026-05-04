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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?

The vote count for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which began at 8 AM on May 4, 2026, is underway. As early trends starts to come in, let's meet the rishest candidate in West Bengal Legislative assembly. He is Jakir Hossain, contesting from Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?
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Jangipur Constituency Election Result 2026: The vote count for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which began at 8 AM on May 4, 2026, is underway. As early trends starts to come in, let's meet the rishest candidate in West Bengal Legislative assembly. He is Jakir Hossain, contesting from Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad.

Who is Jakir Hossain?

Jakir Hossain, born 28 June 1972 in Murshidabad, is the sitting Trinamool Congress MLA from Jangipur. A businessman-turned-politician, he first won the seat in 2016 and retained it in 2021 with 1,06,444 votes, securing 53.65% vote share and a massive 62,480-vote majority. He served as Minister of State for Labour until 2021. He have placed his declared assets above Rs 133 crore, making him the richest candidate in the fray this year.

Jakir Hossain trails

As per Election commission of India, Jakir Hossain is trailing from Jangipur seat, with BJP's Chitta Mukherjee takig a narrow lead with 2,601 votes. Jangipur went to polls on April 23, 2026. He is facing BJP’s Chitto Mukherjee, CPI(M)’s Alok Kumar Das, and INC’s Md. Imran.

West Bengal elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centered on anti-incumbency and administrative reform. 

However, the exit poll predictions were sharply divided, with some, like People's Pulse, predicting TCM’s win, and others, such as Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP, suggesting a neck-and-neck race that could result in a photo finish for the 294-seat assembly.

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